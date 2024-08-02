UPDATED: Two Coutts Four members not guilty of conspiracy to murder RCMP officers

Coutts Four members Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick have been found not guilty of conspiring to kill RCMP officers. However, Carbert and Olienick were found guilty of mischief to property and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes. “Tony Olienick has also been found guilty of possessing an explosive,” tweeted Coutts Trio member Marco Van Huigenbos on Friday. .Carbert’s lawyer Katherin Beyak pointed out to the judge it would be reasonable to let him out of jail. “Sentencing for the crimes my client has been found guilty of are at or beyond time served, and I request a bail hearing as soon as possible,” said Beyak..The RCMP laid charges against 13 Albertans in 2022 after an investigation that resulted in it seizing a cache of weapons during the Coutts Border Blockade. READ MORE: Names released of those arrested at Coutts; four charged with conspiracy to commit murderCoutts Four members Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin, Olienick, and Carbert were slapped with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and mischief over $5,000 charges. Lysak faced an additional charge of uttering threats.Magrath, AB, resident Ursula Allred, 22; Red Deer, AB, resident Luke Berk, 62; Raymond, AB, residents Evan Colenutt, 23, Justin Martin, 22, Stewart Eastin Oler, 22, and Janx Zaremba, 18; Calgary resident Johnson Chickow Law, 39; Coutts resident Joanne Person, 62, and undisclosed Alberta location resident Jaclyne Martin, 39, have all been charged with possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000.Carbert was denied bail in January, despite being held in remand for 702 days for charges connected to the Coutts Border Blockade.READ MORE: Bail denied for Chris Carbert, member of Coutts FourHe was accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers.A publication ban remained in place, denying the public some details on the trial. However, the verdict was reported on social media.Lysak and Morin accepted a plea deal in their conspiracy to commit murder case in February. READ MORE: UPDATED: Two Coutts Four members agree to plea deal“The word from the attendees of the trial is that the conspiracy to commit murder on RCMP charges have been dropped and the two men will be set free,” said Media Bezirgan investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan. “I will confirm with the courts once the information related to the plea deal becomes available.”