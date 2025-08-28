Two senior Alberta RCMP officers charged with breach of trust

Two RCMP sergeants from northern Alberta have been charged with breach of trust after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).The independent watchdog announced Thursday that Sgt. Daniel Mayowski, of the Westlock detachment, and Sgt. Sheldon Robb, of the Morinville detachment, each face one charge under Section 122 of the Criminal Code.The case began on Feb. 16, 2024, when ASIRT was directed to investigate the officers’ conduct. Evidence gathered during the probe was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS), as required by the Police Act, to determine whether it met the threshold for prosecution. ACPS advised that it did, and ASIRT laid charges on Aug. 27.Mayowski and Robb were released on appearance notices and are scheduled to make their first court appearances on Oct. 1 in Westlock and Oct. 2 in Morinville.ASIRT said it will not release further details while the matter is before the courts.