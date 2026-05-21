Alberta

UPDATED: UCP cabinet shuffle sees two new ministers and five role changes

Jason Nixon
Jason NixonScreen grab
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Abpoli
Ableg
Adriana Lagrange
Rj Sigurdson
Nathan Neudorf
Jason Nixon
Justin Wright
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Tara Sawyer
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