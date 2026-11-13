Alberta

UCP government unveils flat royalties framework for new oil sands projects

BREAKING: UCP government unveils flat royalties framework for new oil sands projects
BREAKING: UCP government unveils flat royalties framework for new oil sands projectsScreen grab
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Abpoli
Ableg
Brian Jean
Jason Nixon
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta oil and gas royalties
Alberta oil and gas revenue