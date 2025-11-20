UCP introduces bill it says will protect freedom of expression for professionals

The UCP introduced legislation Thursday it says will safeguard the freedom of expression for regulated professionals and workers. Bill 13, the Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, would allow workers in regulated fields to freely express themselves when off-duty, with few restrictions, without facing discipline or mistreatment from regulatory bodies. “This is common-sense legislation that would recognize that everyone should have the right to express their personal views freely,” said Premier Danielle Smith. “No professional should fear losing their licence, their reputation or their livelihood because of a personal opinion, a social media post, an interview or open dialog outside of working hours.”The bill means professional bodies will only be allowed to censure workers when they to use threats of physical violence, a criminal conviction, misuse of their professional status to harm an identifiable person, and misconduct relating to their professional boundaries. “Instead of regulating competence, conduct and public safety, some professional bodies have begun regulating beliefs, personal opinions and off duty expression,” said Minister of Justice, Mickey Amery.“That's why this legislation is important. We do not want to see this trend continue here in Alberta, and we believe that this important piece of legislation draws a clear line.”.The UCP pointed to the example of Dr. Jordan Peterson, a psychologist from Ontario who faced discipline from the College of Psychologists of Ontario because of expressing his personal beliefs on his own X account as an example of why legislation such as Bill 13 is needed. “Professional regulatory bodies play an important role in safeguarding Albertans, whether it's through enforcing standards or the implementation of policies, and we appreciate their commitment to protecting the public interest, but the role of regulators, and the role that they play, and should stay in, is in the workplace,” Smith said. “When regulators begin disciplining people for simply speaking their mind on their own time, that's overreach, and at its worst, it becomes an outright threat to free expression.”.“Our capacity to affect one another through positive change is endless and standing in our personal convictions creates change long before we can see it,” said Leah McInnes, a former registered nurse in Saskatchewan. “I’m deeply grateful for everyone who stayed strong in their convictions of upholding the right to free speech, we’re witnessing the continued impact that will ripple throughout time.”McInnes faced a disciplinary review with the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan in 2023 after being accused of spreading misinformation on social media during her protests against the province’s COVID-19 mandate. The College’s Disciplinary Committee dismissed all charges against McInnes following a hearing and stated that the matter should not have required a hearing. Bill 13 will also restrict training mandated by regulatory bodies that is unrelated to competence or ethics in the profession. Regulators would be prohibited from making trainings such as cultural competency, unconscious bias, diversity, or equity and inclusion mandatory. “If there is a push or a drive from a regulator to impose upon its professionals some sort of political, cultural or social ideology, and it has nothing that relates to the professional competence or ethics of that individual professional, then it will not be permitted to happen in this province,” Amery said. Under Bill 13, regulatory bodies will be prohibited from discriminating based on an individual’s personal views or political beliefs. The new bill also grants judicial courts the authority to decide on a regulator’s compliance with Bill 13 requirements, as well as on the interpretation and application of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Alberta Bill of Rights. If passed, the amendments in Bill 13 would take effect immediately.