Alberta

UCP proposes banning public sector DEI hiring programs and mandatory training

Premier Danielle Smith, Justice Minister Mickey Amery, and Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish addressing reporters after introducing Bill 33.
Premier Danielle Smith, Justice Minister Mickey Amery, and Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish addressing reporters after introducing Bill 33. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Nate Glubish
Ableg
Diversity Equity And Inclusion Programs
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Justice Minister Mickey Amery
University of Alberta DEI
AI intimate images bill
AI Deepfake
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