UCP proposes banning public sector DEI hiring programs and mandatory training

EDMONTON — The UCP government tabled a bill on Tuesday that would prohibit mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training and DEI-based hiring programs across much of Alberta’s public sector, while expanding legal protections against the non-consensual distribution of intimate content.Bill 33, the Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (No. 2), would amend the Alberta Human Rights Act to prohibit DEI hiring programs and mandatory training at provincial bodies, including those covered by the Public Service Act, public post-secondary institutions, public agencies, school boards and municipalities.“Public institutions should remain focused on their core responsibilities and serving Albertans,” said Smith. “They also have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to succeed based on their skills, experience and qualifications.“Hiring decisions should be about who is best qualified for the job, and these changes will help ensure that fairness is at the heart of hiring.”.Some organizations authorized by legislation or receiving public funding may also fall under the legislation. Future regulations would provide further details. Complaints filed with the Alberta Human Rights Commission or courts under the Human Rights Act would determine on a case-by-case basis whether an organization qualifies as a “provincial body.”Future regulations would outline exemptions for specific situations and sectors. These would be separate from bona fide job requirements, such as linguistic or physical abilities needed to perform a role safely and effectively. Employers would still be required to accommodate individuals where possible.Public employers could offer DEI training but would be prohibited from making it mandatory unless an exemption applied.“The more Canadians learn about demographic-based hiring at universities, the less they support it and the less they trust the research those institutions produce," said Geoffrey Sigalet, assistant professor of political science, University of British Columbia. "Merit-based hiring is essential to maintaining public confidence in our universities and trust in the research they produce.”The UCP said Bill 33 would preserve individuals’ access to the human rights complaints process through the Alberta Human Rights Commission and Human Rights Tribunal..Bill 33 also proposes amendments to the Protecting Victims of Non-consensual Distribution of Intimate Images Act by expanding definitions, adding protections against AI-generated, altered or modified intimate content, and allowing subjects to withdraw consent for distribution.The proposed amendments would rename the act the Intimate Content Protection Act and broaden its scope from “intimate images” to “intimate content” to capture a wider range of formats, including live video and audio.It would also introduce the term “altered intimate content” to cover material modified through digital or non-digital means, including deepfakes and the transformation of non-intimate content into intimate content.“While AI can be a powerful driver of productivity, innovation and economic growth, it can also be misused in ways that can cause enormous harm,” said Minister of Technology and Innovation Nate Glubish.“Our government takes this misuse extremely seriously, and we won’t leave Albertans without strong protections and recourse if they are targeted by deepfakes and other forms of intimate content. This legislation would make sure our laws keep pace with the technology and better protect Albertans.”.Smith’s government also wants to allow subjects of intimate content to withdraw their consent to its distribution and shift the burden of proving consent in court to the defendant. Amendments would clarify “distribution” to include distribution resulting from negligence.Bill 33 proposes a new provincial offence for threatening to distribute intimate content without consent, regardless of whether the distribution actually occurs. Current laws address the actual distribution of intimate images and do not cover altered content.“The non-consensual creation or sharing of intimate content, whether authentic or AI-generated, is a violation of a person's privacy and can have profound impacts on their sense of safety," said Haley Scott, co-chief executive officer, Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services. "The Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services welcomes these proposed changes as an important step toward ensuring Alberta's laws keep pace with technology, strengthen protections, give those who experience sexual violence greater choice and control in seeking justice, and hold those who cause harm accountable.”.Alberta NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley criticized the UCP's decision to lump Bill 33's topics together. She said the intimate content victim protections were important, but the DEI bans addressed a non-issue. "It's really inappropriate," said Ganley. "I think if they were genuinely excited about the good things they were doing, they would do them without tying eight other things into them."Justice Minister Mickey Amery said it is common for governments to combine different amendments under one bill, especially when they address non-contentious issues and collaboration across different ministries. Other amendments under Bill 33 would clarify judicial appointment requirements and expand the range of eligible office holders, ensure that application judges can hear matters assigned to them within their constitutional jurisdiction, and establish safeguards separating the justice ministery from the Alberta Law Foundation.