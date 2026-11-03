Alberta

BREAKING: UCP proposes post-secondary campus neutrality rules, student conduct standards, and tuition caps

Alberta's Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall speaking to reporters at the University of Alberta.
Alberta's Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall speaking to reporters at the University of Alberta. Government of Alberta: YouTube
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Abpoli
Ableg
Myles Mcdougall
Alberta Post Secondary Students
freedom of speech in university
Alberta universities