Alberta

UCP says notwithstanding clause must be used to protect families, children, and fair play

The UCP is dropping the hammer to overcome lengthy legal delays while attempting to secure families, children, and women's sports.
Premier Smith
Premier Smith Emmanuel Prince-Thauvette/Radio-Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Gender Identity
Ableg
Canadian Medical Association
Mickey Amery
International Olympic Committee
Alberta Ucp
Women's Sports
gender transitioning for children
Eagle Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news