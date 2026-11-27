CALGARY— Calgary-based political commentator Cory Morgan has been found not guilty by the Alberta Court of Justice of the Siksika Nation after he was given trespassing tickets totalling $2,000."It's a good victory for free media," Morgan told the Western Standard following the verdict.He stated that the decision took the judge, Justice Karen Crowshoe, "about 45 minutes to read" but that "it wasn't really until the last five minutes before it became clear, like, holy cow, she's actually gonna let me off the hook on this."The tickets stem from a video that Morgan had filmed back in March of 2025, where he documented living conditions on Siksika Nation. In the video he films himself standing in various places around the reserve, including roads, landmarks, and a cemetery.After the video was posted online, the Siksika Nation Protective Services issued him two tickets in April of 2025 for trespassing. Each ticket was for $1,000.Morgan challenged the tickets, saying that there was no posted signage that he was on private property or that filming was prohibited.The tickets were challenged under Section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, with Morgan and his defence stating that the bylaw itself went against the Charter..During the initial hearing, Justice Crowshoe stated that the Alberta Court of Justice did not have jurisdiction to determine the constitutionality of the bylaw but was still able to hand down a verdict of "not guilty" on the bylaw violation itself.Despite the verdict, Morgan says that this case may not be over yet, as the Crown has 30 days to file an appeal on the verdict.He said that his lawyers told him that "the Crown still might appeal on this, so it's not necessarily over.""But the judge was pretty clear that under past case law and the fact that there was no signage and no definition of where a person can or can't go, then I couldn't be convicted on those charges."Morgan added that he hopes the Crown doesn't appeal but doesn't remain optimistic.He added that he wanted to "make sure I thank the JCCF because I don't think if I self-represented, it would have ended this way."Morgan was represented during the proceedings by Phil Dunlop and Chris Fleury from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.The Crown will have until December 27 to file an appeal.