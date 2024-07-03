BREAKING: Wilkinson says he has ‘complete confidence’ in Trudeau

A senior federal cabinet minister says he isn’t ready to give up the ghost on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s fragile hold on both the Liberal party and the highest office in the land.Speaking in Calgary on Wednesday, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters he still has confidence in the M’s ability to lead the Liberals to re-election in 2025. “Yes, I very much have confidence in the prime minister. He is the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. He is the Prime Minister of Canada. And I know him very well,” he said. “He is perhaps the best campaigner that I have ever seen in this country and I have great confidence that he is going to, to yes, reflect on what voters were telling us in the context of the by-election, but it's going to actually help us to move forward in a thoughtful way both as a party and as a country.”...more to come