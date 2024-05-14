UPDATED: Fort McMurray orders wildfire evacuation in four communities

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) has put out an evacuation order for four communities in Fort McMurray due to a wildfire. Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace have moved to an evacuation order, and residents must leave by 4 p.m. while following signs, designated evacuation routes, and instructions from emergency responders, according to a Tuesday press release. If people are not in an area under an evacuation order, the RMWB said they should remain in place until these communities evacuate first to facilitate a safe evacuation. It said evacuees should register online.People in need of accommodations or supports should report to the Parkland One registration centre in Lac La Biche. While evacuees are encouraged to leave Fort McMurray, they can remain in other neighbourhoods if they wish. The RMWB pointed out these communities interface with where the fire could spread. It said Regional Emergency Services will be better able to defend them from wildfires if they are uninhabited and clear. If people want to register online as evacuees, it said they can visit MyAlberta Emergency Registration System. It added people having trouble with online access can call the Alberta government’s call centre to register over the phone. If people are unable to self-evacuate or evacuate with a family member or neighbour, it called for them to report to their neighbourhood’s muster point. It asked for people to bring their pets to the muster points. If people cannot take their pets, they can complete the Animal Rescue form at rmwb.ca/alerts. Transit buses will be at muster points if assistance is required. The muster points are the the parking lot across from the Abasand Skate Park and Ice Rink parking lot by Father Beauregard School in Abasand, Frank Lacroix Arena in Beacon Hill, Grayling Park in Grayling Terrace, and Arabian Drive bus stop and Rodeo Drive bus stop in Prairie Creek. The RMWB advised people to follow the instructions of emergency responders; follow all designated evacuation routes, barricades and other signs in place; secure their homes by locking all doors and windows; and notify emergency responders if they are aware of vulnerable people who might need assistance evacuating. Wood Buffalo RCMP have advised people of a temporary highway closure of Highway 63 Northbound between the intersections with Highway 881 and Saprae Creek Trail. The RCMP said this is a temporary closure to allow preventative fire measures to take place. It will advise people when it reopens. There is no estimated time to reopen.The RMWB added four more areas to its previous evacuation alert because of a wildfire on Saturday. READ MORE: Wood Buffalo expands evacuation alert because of wildfireThe four communities put on evacuation alert were Gregoire Lake Estates, Fort McMurray First Nation #468, Anzac, and Rickards Landing Industrial Park. Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek had been put on it before. “At this time, an Evacuation Order has not been issued,” it said.