UPDATED: Wood Buffalo issues evacuation alert over wildfire

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) has issued an evacuation alert for Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek because of a nearby wildfire. Because of the wildfire, the RMWB said Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek residents should be ready to leave on short notice. “If you are in Fort McMurray or Saprae Creek, stay alert and be prepared to evacuate on short notice,” tweeted RMWB on Friday. .At this time, it said an evacuation order has not been issued. This is an alert for residents in the affected area to be ready to leave on short notice. It advised residents to follow its website for evacuation information, be aware and stay informed by following official and trusted channels such as the Alberta government’s website, downloading the Alberta Emergency Alert app, following local media sources, arranging with neighbours to advise one another of an emergency notification, preparing an emergency kit for people’s household, and make an emergency plan for it. “Alberta Wildfire is leading wildfire operations, and the wildfire is approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Fort McMurray,” said the RMWB. “The smoke could impact visibility near Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray.”The RCMP blamed wayward drone pilots for hindering efforts to fight a major wildfire near Fort McMurray — one of the first major blazes of the season — on April 21. READ MORE: Drones interfering with out-of-control Ft. Mac wildfire; evacuation alert issuedAuthorities issued an evacuation order for Saprae Creek, warning its 700 residents to be prepared to leave their homes on short notice.Municipal authorities said residents should pay attention to fire updates, have an emergency evacuation plan, and pack a 72-hour emergency kit.