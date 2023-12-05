BREAKING: Wood Buffalo RCMP advise residents to shelter in place

Wood Buffalo RCMP are on scene at a residence in Fort McKay, AB, on Target Road. Wood Buffalo RCMP are looking for Fort McKay resident Anton Grandjambe, 21, according to a Tuesday press release. Fort MacKay is 60 km north of Fort McMurray.Grandjambe is described as 5-ft. 9-ins. tall, black hair, brown eyes and 163 lbs. RCMP said Grandjambe is armed and people are advised to remain in a shelter in place, remaining indoors, with locked doors and windows, as well as staying away from the area and not report police locations.Additional information will be provided once available.