Calgary will get a boost from Budget 2023 if passed with money being spent on a family and tourist attraction.
The UCP said it would help the TELUS Spark Science Centre create more immersive and inclusive experiences for Albertans and visitors.
A family and tourist attraction in Calgary, TELUS Spark offers technology-rich experiences for all ages and tells the story of innovation in Alberta.
Should the Budget 2023 Capital Plan pass, the UCP would provide TELUS Spark with $9.5 million over three years for its world-class development project.
Upgrades will support reimagined educational programming and indigenous ways of learning woven with western science.
“These improvements will help visitors celebrate and enjoy science in fresh new ways," Minister of Culture Jason Luan said Monday.
"Through our Support for Cultural Infrastructure Program, we can help non-profit organizations like TELUS Spark help build vibrant communities and boost local economies.”
The UCP said attractions like TELUS Spark play an important role in cities across Alberta by creating jobs and attracting local audiences and tourists from across the province, country, and world.
The UCP said it believes the project supported at the science centre will help to engage new and larger audiences while offering educational and economic benefits to the community.
TELUS Spark began in 1967 and opened its current location in 2011 as the first purpose-built science centre in Canada in 25 years. It attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually and boasts the largest dome theatre in Western Canada.
Should Budget 2023 pass, the $9.5 million funding will be allocated as such: $3.25 million would be provided in 2023-24, $4 million would be provided in 2024-25 and $2.25 million in 2025-26.
TELUS Spark’s project includes the renovation of three major exhibit halls, a new school group entrance and energy-efficient upgrades.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
