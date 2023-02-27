Telus Spark Centre

Telus Spark Centre in the City of Calgary. Should Budget 2023 pass, the $9.5 million funding will be allocated as such: $3.25 million would be provided in 2023-24, $4 million would be provided in 2024-25 and $2.25 million in 2025-26.

 Wikki Commons photo

Calgary will get a boost from Budget 2023 if passed with money being spent on a family and tourist attraction.

The UCP said it would help the TELUS Spark Science Centre create more immersive and inclusive experiences for Albertans and visitors.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.