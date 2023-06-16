Red Tape

Canada West and Alberta Business Council say regulatory processes are broken.

Canada has almost no chance of reaching net zero by 2050 with its present regulatory systems, according to a new report by the Business Council of Alberta.

In “Future Unbuilt” the council argues Canada needs to invest $125-140 billion every single year until 2050 to build “an unprecedented” amount of infrastructure. Right now, companies are only investing a fifth of that amount, say the report authors.

IAA backlog

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

kicker8ws
kicker8ws

Canada loves to be the peace keepers what about start telling other countries what needs to be done in those countries to achieve similar goal. If everyone works together we don’t need to spend so much and ask for significant change just from Canadians.

northrungrader
northrungrader

How would that punish Canadians for being so privileged as to be adding less carbon into the atmosphere than we capture in our forests, fields, lowlands, and waters? We must pollute more, to be punished less, apparently. Maybe, possibly. Heavy sarcasm, if not readily apparent.

