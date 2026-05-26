BUTT OUT: Federal Bloc House Leader says only Albertans should decide Alberta's future, not the Liberals

EDMONTON — Federal Bloc Québécois House Leader Christine Normandin said that the clarity of Alberta's independence referendum question should be decided by Albertans and that Ottawa should not meddle in the debate. "I think, not decent for me to say, 'Well, the question I consider it is not clear enough for you to understand it and to eventually vote on it,' and that's basically what the Clarity Act says," said Normandin to reporters on Monday. "It's going to be someone else, in the end, that will decide on the clarity of the question that will be asked to voters in Alberta, and not being Albertan, I should have absolutely no say on the content of the question." Her comments come after Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters that the federal government has an obligation under the Clarity Act to ensure the question is clear to voters and will fulfill that duty. .Federal leaders, including Carney, have questioned why Smith is asking Albertans if they want a referendum on Alberta independence, given that she was not elected with a mandate to do so. Normandin said editing or modifying the question would set a dangerous precedent, especially as Quebec appears destined for its own sovereignty referendum in the future. "I should have no say on how Albertans will decide," Normandin said. "It's only up to them, the same way it will be up to Quebecers to decide on their future without any say from the federal, from Papa Ottawa, telling Quebecers with a certain disdain, 'Well, the question is not clear enough for you to understand, and that's basically what the Clarity Act is.'" "And that's basically the door that the Prime Minister is opening, so in no way is it possible, in our view, that someone else, other than the Albertans, decides for them. The way it's going to be the same, for it's going to be only Quebecers who will be able to decide for them when the time comes." .Alberta MPs can have a say, according to Normandin, because they are Albertans. Carney, who often reminds people of his Alberta roots, has amplified his federalist campaigning in recent weeks as he tries to convince Albertans that they have a place in Canada and that he is working to address their grievances. "There's a very strong positive case for Canada, a strong Alberta in a United Canada," said Carney said. "We're making it stronger, working together, and I look forward to making that case with many, many, other Albertans and Canadians over the course of the next 150 days."Normandin said Carney should ratchet back his campaigning, though, given his current federal role. "He will get the right to vote, and he should do so," Normandin said. "Otherwise, if I were him, I would refrain myself, as a head of government, from telling other people how to vote."