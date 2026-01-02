Alberta

Calgarians reduce daily water use as Farkas encourages continued conservation

Calgarians reduced their daily water use on Thursday following the latest water main break, and Mayor Farkas calls on them to continue their diligent efforts.
A chart of Calgary's water usage from December 3 through January 1, with Jeromy Farkas in the corner.
A chart of Calgary's water usage from December 3 through January 1, with Jeromy Farkas in the corner. The City of Calgary and WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Yyccc
Jeromy Farkas
Calgary water main break
Bearspaw South Feeder Main break
KIm Tyers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news