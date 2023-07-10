The Calgary Airport Rail Connection Study will include a ridership review

The Calgary Airport Rail Connection Study will include a ridership review, development and evaluation of different alignment scenarios and will identify the optimal connection from downtown to the airport.

The UCP government is partnering with the City of Calgary to study the optimal rail alignment between downtown Calgary and the Calgary International Airport.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Dis is goot no? Yahoo!

Report Add Reply

