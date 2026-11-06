Alberta

Calgary-area winners revealed behind record-breaking $90M Lotto Max jackpot

Four Calgary-area friends who named their lottery group chat "Manifesting Millions" have become Canada's newest multimillionaires after winning a record-breaking $90-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Four Calgary-area friends who named their lottery group chat "Manifesting Millions" have become Canada's newest multimillionaires after winning a record-breaking $90-million Lotto Max jackpot.ChatGBT
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Yyc
Aglc
Lotto Max
Maxmillions
Alberta Gaming, Liquor Cannabis Commission
Lotto Max jackpot
Quick Pick
Aglc vice-president Steve Laudischer