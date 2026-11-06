Calgary-area winners revealed behind record-breaking $90M Lotto Max jackpot

CALGARY — Four Calgary-area friends who named their lottery group chat "Manifesting Millions" have become Canada's newest multimillionaires after winning a record-breaking $90-million Lotto Max jackpot.Eidelson, Hazeline, Lovelyn and Velna were introduced Friday during a press conference in Calgary, where Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) officials revealed the group behind the historic October 20 draw.The four friends, who have known each other for more than five years, will each receive $22.5 million from the largest lottery jackpot ever awarded in Canada.The group only began purchasing lottery tickets together in early October after noticing the jackpot had climbed to approximately $80 million.They created a group chat called "Manifesting Millions" and purchased tickets through Play Alberta, the province's regulated online gambling and lottery platform.Their first round of tickets earned them free plays, but it was their second round that changed their lives.The winning numbers for the October 20 Lotto Max draw were 8, 15, 19, 23, 26, 28 and 34, with 38 as the bonus number.The winning ticket was generated through Quick Pick, meaning the numbers were randomly selected rather than chosen by the players..AGLC executive vice-president of business development Steve Laudischer described the circumstances surrounding the win as remarkable."It's something special because of the amount. It's something special because of how the winners came to be winners, how they purchased their ticket," he said.Laudischer also highlighted the group's friendship and the unusually fitting name they had chosen for their lottery chat."They came up with the most appropriate group title called 'Manifesting Millions.' It's almost like the stuff writes itself."One winner Eidelson recalled discovering the life-changing prize after waking up during the night to get a glass of water."I can't count the number. I mean, I see 909,000. I don't know," he recalled.After noticing a notification on his phone, he initially struggled to understand the enormous number displayed on the screen.He woke his wife to help confirm the amount before logging into Play Alberta and contacting the other members of the group..Another winner admitted initially believing the notification was fraudulent."I thought it was a scam when I saw the email," she said. "I'm like, we definitely got scammed."She described the experience as overwhelming, adding that it took nearly a week for the reality of winning to begin sinking in.Despite becoming multimillionaires overnight, the four friends have largely kept their newfound wealth a secret.Several said only their spouses knew about the win before Friday's announcement, while one revealed that even her employer had not been informed."Even my work doesn't know," she said. "So maybe they'll know now when you get released."The winners also confirmed that they were still working and had not made firm decisions about leaving their jobs.While the group has yet to settle on major purchases or travel plans, several expressed a desire to use their winnings to support family members and charitable causes..The $90-million jackpot became possible after Lotto Max introduced changes to its prize structure earlier this year, allowing the grand prize to reach a new maximum.The historic win also marked the largest lottery prize ever awarded through Play Alberta.Laudischer said the announcement represented a significant milestone for both Alberta and the Canadian lottery industry."We have never had a $90 million winner, coast to coast," he said.He also emphasized that lottery revenue supports provincial programs and services.For the four Calgary-area friends, however, the biggest challenge may now be adjusting to a future they never expected.