Calgary business gets $1.5M from feds to help people sleep

A Calgary company just got a $1.5M boost from Ottawa to expand its products and sales to help people sleep better.

SOMÉ Inc . received a $1.5 million grant through the Government of Canada’s Business Scale-Up and Productivity (BSP) Program. Funding will support SOMÉ’s expansion plans into new markets and new product categories.

The BSP program — delivered by PrairiesCan in Alberta — offers interest-free repayable funding to high-growth incorporated businesses that are scaling up and producing innovative goods, services, or technologies.

“We are honored to be selected by the Government of Canada to receive this coveted funding which will go a long way in achieving our goal of improving the lives of hot sleepers and $100+ million annual revenue,” states Lara Smith, Founder of SOMÉ Inc.

“Forty-one per cent of North American adults sleep hot, which disrupts their sleep. This funding will allow us to get in front of more people suffering and expedite the R&D on new products that will provide relief to the millions of people suffering in silence.”

SOMÉ’s trademarked xirotex technology keeps sleepers dry and their temperature regulated at an optimal 37 degrees C. An analysis conducted in 2022 by the University of Alberta textile scientist Dr. Rachel McQueen reviewed and analyzed data from independent lab reports and found Xirotex worked better than four other competitors.

PrairiesCan is the federal department that supports economic growth in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Its programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger. Its mandate is to support economic growth and diversification in the Prairie provinces and advance the interests of the region in national economic policy, programs and projects.

A Winnipeg MP has jurisdiction over the government agency.

“Our government is making investments that empower innovators and entrepreneurs across the Prairies to launch new products, expand into global markets and create quality jobs in our communities,” said Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan.

“Today’s investment in SOMÉ Inc. will help enable this leading-edge, women-owned Calgary company to further scale up its operations and meet the growing customer demand for its innovative sleep technology – both at home and abroad.”

SOMÉ is a global luxury wellness brand devoted to innovating the quality of sleep through technology and science-infused fabrics. Products sold include sheets, pillows, and nighttime apparel.

According to a press release, “SOMÉ is devoted to improving the quality of sleep through the thoughtful integration of science and technology with ultimate luxury.”