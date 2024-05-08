Calgary care home brings back COVID restrictions amid three cases

While Alberta has moved on from COVID-19, the Manor Village at Rocky Ridge has opted to bring back restrictions. The Manor Village said it would be bringing back COVID-19 restrictions because of an outbreak confirmed by Alberta Health Services (AHS). “Unfortunately, three residents have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Manor Village Executive Director Carmela Dixon in a Tuesday letter to residents, staff, family, and friends. Because of this situation, Dixon said it is crucial the Manor Village brings in COVID-19 restrictions to ensure the safety and well-being of its community. Dixon encouraged people to wear masks when they were in the common areas of the community. This includes hallways, lounges, and other shared spaces. If people experience mild symptoms of illness, she said people should notify its wellness team. This is because early detection is key to preventing the spread of COVID-19. While masks will be recommended in common areas, she said all residents participating in activities must wear a mask. She added it will not be serving food during activities unless they are in the dining room. To minimize the risk of transmission, singing activities will be suspended. The Mother’s Day social on Friday will happen, but the singing and entertainment will not. Exercise sessions will continue with the requirement to social distance, as masking is not recommended during exercise. Most activities will continue with a few exceptions. Coffee in the cafe will be served by the reception team to reduce contact and potential transmission. The salon will remain open, but masks must be worn by the salon operator. As of now, the dining room will remain open with a few precautions in place. All visitors and contractors are required to wear a mask upon entering the community. For staff members, she said they will be required to wear a face shield and a mask upon entering the community. She pointed out the housekeeping team will be implementing additional disinfecting measures in all common areas.The staff meal buffets often held on Fridays will be discontinued until the outbreak is over. By adhering to these guidelines, Dixon said the community “can work together to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 within our community.” “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provided updates as necessary based on guidance from AHS,” she said. “We will be reassessed on Friday, May 10th.” The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines in March to indicate COVID-19 presents no greater threat than that of any other respiratory illness. READ MORE: CDC admits COVID-19 no longer considered an emergency, same as common fluThe CDC had not updated its guidelines since 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public is no longer advised to self-isolate for five days after contracting it rather take the same precautions one would with the flu. If people catch it, it said they should stay home for one day and wear a mask and avoid close contact with others for five days afterward. The Manor Village and AHS could not be reached for comment in time for publication.