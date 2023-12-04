Calgary Catholic School District backtracks on late start day pilot program

The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) said it will not be proceeding with its proposed late entry pilot project. “We have overwhelmingly heard from our parents/guardians and staff, and we are listening,” said CCSD Chief Superintendent Bryan Szumlas in a Monday letter to families. “CCSD has a long history of asking questions and incorporating feedback into our decisions.” While it will not be moving forward with the late start days, it said it appreciates its students, staff and parents. The CCSD said on November 30 it would be moving forward with a late entry pilot program for the 2024-2025 school year. READ MORE: Calgary Catholic School District looking at late start day pilot program“This means that either on Mondays or Wednesdays (day to be determined), students would start school between 11 a.m. and noon (Times will vary depending upon bell and transportation) so that teachers could engage in meaningful professional growth activities on the designated morning,” it said. “The chosen days — either Mondays or Wednesdays — will be based upon feedback received, and school staff would be expected to be at work engaging in meaningful activities.”