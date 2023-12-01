Calgary Catholic School District looking at late start day pilot program

The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) said it will be moving forward with a late entry pilot program for the 2024-2025 school year. “This means that either on Mondays or Wednesdays (day to be determined), students would start school between 11 a.m. and noon (Times will vary depending upon bell and transportation) so that teachers could engage in meaningful professional growth activities on the designated morning,” said CCSD in a Thursday memo. “The chosen days — either Mondays or Wednesdays — will be based upon feedback received and school staff would be expected to be at work engaging in meaningful activities.”While school days will be shortened, CCSD said the total number of instructional hours will not change, as it is time mandated by Alberta Education. It said school days will be lengthened or lunches shortened to make up that time. Many other school districts have been using time within the week for professional growth. For example, the Calgary Board of Education and Christ the Redeemer School District use Friday afternoons. With this pilot project, it said all schools will participate. It added it is linked to its wellness priority by giving students a day to acquire extra sleep for their developing minds. The number of professional growth days will decrease. The morning kindergarten program will move to four longer days. It acknowledged numerous high-performing countries have positioned teacher professional growth at the core of their education strategies, embedding it into the regular school week. Finland dedicates school week time to collaborative planning and professional learning communities, fostering a culture of innovation and shared expertise. Singapore allots certain time during the school week for teacher collaboration, lesson studies, and curriculum growth workshops. Australia recognizes the significance of continuous teacher learning, incorporating professional growth into the school week through sessions, mentoring, and collaborative planning. It said these examples “underscore the positive correlation between integrating teacher professional growth into the school week and overall educational success.” By prioritizing ongoing professional growth, these countries have elevated teaching quality and equipped students for the demands of the 21st century. If people want to offer their opinions, it said they can participate in the thoughtexchanges that will be released on Friday to December 11. There will be two thoughtexchanges — one for parents and another for staff. The CCSD Calendar Committee will consider the feedback as it finalizes its 2024-2025 calendar. The calendar will be shared with the larger community and posted on the internet in January. As CCSD moves in this direction, it said it might “create challenges for some families with young children.” It assured people it will work with before and after school program providers so care can be offered. “We appreciate all parents for embracing this significant change,” it said.