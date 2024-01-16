Calgary city council
Calgary city council Courtesy City of Calgary
Alberta

Calgary city council agrees to take 2.41% pay raise for 2024 without debate

Loading content, please wait...
Calgary City Council
Jyoti Gondek
Courtney Walcott
Pay Increase
David Duckworth
Sonya Sharp
Fuel Taxes
Dan Mclean
Wage Increase
Paycheques

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news