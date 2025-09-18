Calgary city hall Charlie Kirk memorial desecrated hours after vigil

A candlelight vigil for American conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, held outside Calgary city hall on Sunday, drew thousands of supporters and was later marred by vandalism at the memorial site.The vigil, organized by local community members, attracted families, activists, and attendees carrying candles, signs, and flags. Organizers described it as a peaceful demonstration of solidarity, with speakers praising Kirk’s commitment to conservative principles and urging supporters to continue his work. At one point, a speaker told the crowd, “there are a million Charlies,” prompting loud applause.The atmosphere throughout the evening alternated between solemn reflection and energized calls to action. U.S., Canadian, and Israeli flags were waved together, which supporters said reflected Kirk’s international reach. .The Western Standard reported that while a small group of counter-protesters gathered at the Calgary vigil nearby with placards criticizing Kirk’s rhetoric, the event proceeded without major incident. Officers were on hand to manage traffic and keep the groups apart..According to screenshots shared on the Turning Point Alberta social media page, the memorial was desecrated only a few hours after the vigil group had dispersed. Items including flowers, candles, and posters were reportedly scattered across the plaza. A Calgary resident who contacted the city’s 311 service said they were told the incident had been captured on video and forwarded to Calgary police for investigation. By Tuesday, city staff had removed what remained of the display. Police have not released further details, and no suspects have been identified. Supporters condemned the vandalism as deeply disrespectful, while critics of the memorial reiterated their opposition to honoring Kirk. .A similar vigil was held in Regina, Saskatchewan, where about 200 people gathered outside the Legislature Building for songs, prayers, and speeches. Attendees held candles and signs, including photographs of Kirk and messages such as “Jesus is Love,” while speakers urged the crowd to remember him for “unity, truth and freedom.”Hymns like Amazing Grace were sung, and although counter-protesters were also present with signs critical of Kirk’s ideology, the event remained peaceful. The vigil, organized on short notice by Marlissa Butz, reflected the broader wave of memorials across Canada following Kirk’s death.