Calgary Co-op caves on single-use plastics ban

Calgary Co-op said it will comply with the Canadian government’s single-use plastics ban by no longer putting its compostable shopping bags at its checkouts. “We do not believe our bags should be included in the ban because they contain 0% plastic,” said Calgary Co-op CEO Ken Keelor in a Monday letter to members. “We also note that a recent Federal Court decision called the legislation supporting the ban into question.” The Canadian government continued its perfect record on environmental court challenges by batting at 1,000 after a Federal Court of Canada judge ruled on November 16 its ban on single-use plastics is out of bounds. READ MORE: Guilbeault takes another hit in court as Liberal plastic ban ruled unconstitutionalFederal Court of Canada Justice Angela Furlanetto called Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault’s assertion all plastic products are toxic “unreasonable and unconstitutional.”The lawsuit was filed by the Alberta government in 2022 and joined by the Saskatchewan government in March. Keelor acknowledged many Co-op members reused its compostable shopping bags as compost bin liners. As an alternative, he said it will offer for sale its shopping bags as compost bin liners in packages of five for 75 cents and 10 for $1.50 effective Monday. While people can purchase these bags this way, he encouraged them to bring their reusable one to carry their purchases or purchase one of its four varieties available in its stores. Co-op remains supportive of a single-use plastics ban and has eliminated almost 100 million plastic bags at checkouts and out of the landfill since introducing its compostable bags in 2019. Keelor concluded by thanking Co-op’s members for reaching out to show support for the bags. “We will continue to seek an exemption from the federal government, but in the meantime, we are pleased to be able to offer you this alternative,” he said. Calgary Co-op communications director Sage McIntosh initiated a petition in August to call on the Canadian government to not include its compostable bags in its single-use plastics ban. READ MORE: WATCH: Calgary Co-op launches petition about keeping its compostable bags“In December 2023, the Government of Canada will outlaw single-use plastics across the country, including Calgary Co-op’s 100% compostable shopping bags,” said McIntosh. “This is despite the fact that the Calgary Co-op states that their bags contain no plastic whatsoever and are engineered to break down at local composting facilities within a 28-day timeframe.”