Calgary police have raided a pair of homeless encampments and seized more than $100,000 worth of stolen property and guns as concerns mount over growing social disorder and crime.
On Wednesday, April 19 officers discovered an encampment located off of 58 Ave. S.E .and Burbank Rd. S.E., where they found heavy duty snow removal equipment and a stolen quad in the bushes under a tarp camouflaged with wood.
As they searched the area officers uncovered a living structure and “copious” amounts of stolen property and weapons, including:
John Deere Gator, worth approximately $45,000
John Deere Blower, worth approximately $85,000
Cervelo S5 Bike
Airsoft handgun
Backpacker Airsoft handgun
Stoeger Airsoft rifle with scope
No arrests have been made in that incident.
Then on Tuesday, April 25, while conducting routine patrols along the Bow River on the east side of the 5800 block of Deerfoot Tr. S.E., officers located a beverage container hanging in the trees with holes “consistent in size with rounds from a gun.”
The officers then searched the area nearby and uncovered what they said were several other encampments.
The haul included what police said appeared to be a wire-stripping operation for the re-sale of stolen copper wire. The shelter was equipped with a wood burning stove and had weather-proof sides, a roof and a window.
One person was taken into custody and charged in relation to the stolen property.
Then, across from that encampment was another consisting of several structures where officers located:
two Airsoft guns
one replica Glock handgun
one rifle with scope
seven knives
five throwing axes that were laying near a practice target
One person was located on that site. Charges have not yet been laid.
Police said it’s part of a disturbing trend that has made Calgarians feel unsafe walking the streets, or even taking the C-Train.
"Over the past month you have heard us talk about safe public spaces as it pertains to transit. The expectation for respectful and appropriate behaviour based on the intended use of the space extends into all public spaces – including our parks, pathways and communities," said Supt. Scott Boyd.
"We are fortunate to work with many community and government partners who provide resources and services to help those who truly need it and we continue to be committed to connecting those who need assistance with those who can provide it."
The CPS said in a statement that it is committed to creating safe public spaces by taking action to reduce crime and social disorder through “focused collaborative enforcement and compassionate supports.”
The encampments were investigated for illegal activity and the force said it is currently working with the Joint Encampment Team (JET) to connect those residing in them with services and issue notices of removal, allowing for alternative living arrangements to be established prior to removal of debris by city crews.
While JET is not aimed at ending homelessness, it does help address the social and bylaw enforcement issues and help streamline process for cleaning up encampments within Calgary.
If you encounter an encampment, police advise against engaging with encampment occupants, and call 311 instead.
“The city has professionals who are trained and have the experience to address illegal encampments to ensure the safety of everyone concerned.”
Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
I drive my there several times a week and have never seen this camp.
So was the rifle with scope actually real, or another toy like all the rest? The quality of Calgary Police sure is in dumpster like the rest of the city.
