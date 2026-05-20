Alberta

Calgary councillor’s proposal to limit subsidy passes to citizens creates debate

A Calgary city councillor's proposal to make the Fair Entry program only available to Canadian citizens is sparking debates.
Calgary city hall
Calgary city hallFiles
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Calgary City Hall
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Councillor Landon Johnston, Ward 14
Fair Entry
Candian Citizen
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Western Standard
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