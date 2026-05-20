Calgary councillor’s proposal to limit subsidy passes to citizens creates debate

A proposal from a Calgary councillor to restrict access to a city subsidy program is facing criticism from residents and fellow councillors.Ward 14 Coun. Landon Johnston introduced a proposal to review the city’s Fair Entry program, including the possibility of limiting subsidized services to Canadian citizens only.The Fair Entry program is considered vital for newcomers and low-income families, providing transit passes, recreation access, property tax assistance, telecommunications support, housekeeping services for seniors, pet care and admission to city attractions.Johnston said the intent of the Fair Entry program is to support low-income residents, but argued that if resources are limited, priority should be given to citizens..“If I had to choose between a non-Canadian using a social service and a Canadian using a social service — and determine who should receive a finite resource — I would choose a Canadian over a non-Canadian,” Johnston told CityNews.Iranian newcomer Reza Dehaki, who has lived in Calgary for the past three years, told CityNews the Fair Entry program played a key role in helping him settle during his first year in Canada.“When you provide support for people, they feel more connected to the community,” he said. “Benefits like these encourage people to care more about the city.”Gale Pickard, a Fair Entry user, also told CityNews, “If someone needs help, let’s stop complaining and be part of the solution.”.Other councillors, including Ward 8 Coun. Nathaniel Schmidt, argued that anyone living, working and using city services in Calgary is a member of the community, like everyone else.City data shows 138,000 applicants were approved for Fair Entry in 2025, an increase of nearly 25,000 since 2023.The debate comes as provincial social support programs and immigration policy are expected to feature prominently in October’s referendum.