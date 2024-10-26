Calgary drag queen questions if Smith cares about dissent on gender identity policies

Calgary drag queen Karla Marx has gone off on another tirade against Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Marx asked if Smith would share an op-ed published in the Edmonton Journal that opposed her gender identity policies. “Or just her cherry-picked articles that confirm her views rather than listening to the overwhelming testimony and medical research telling her she got this wrong?” tweeted Marx. .Twenty-two American states have banned gender transitions in minors because of the evidence showing their harm. Norway, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom have implemented restrictions on them to mitigate this harm.Marx was commenting on Mount Royal University business and communications studies professor Leah Hamilton and women’s and gender studies professor Corinne L. Mason saying in an op-ed in the Edmonton Journal on October 18 the Alberta government is charging ahead with its gender identity policies when experts have warned against them. “As professors who work with (sexual minority) youth and families, we are very concerned about the lives that will be harmed and lost if this legislation passes,” said Hamilton and Mason. “Moreover, we want the public to know that the voices of (sexual minority) parents and youth have been missing in conversations and consultations about these new anti-(sexual minority) policies.”Smith had shared an op-ed by Canadian writer Eva Kurilova in the Calgary Herald that mentioned social transitions can lead to children locking in their gender identities and making permanent changes later on. “Must read story about @eva_kurilova’s personal journey,” she said. .Marx had said finding conservative sexual minorities who agree with Smith does not make her right. “This is such a hack job it’s ridiculous,” she said. “For every one Eva or Blaine [Badiuk], I’ll raise you a THOUSAND trans people opposed to this.”.She asked why Kurilova was obsessed with children’s ability to reproduce. Additionally, she said it is “so wild that we get called groomers when her biggest concern seems to be young children’s vaginas.”Smith confirmed on October 1 the Alberta government is prepared to introduce legislation about its gender identity policies and will do so once the legislature reconvenes. .WATCH: Smith says Alberta government moving forward with gender identity policies .While she outlined what to expect in the proposed legislation, she said she wanted to say a few words to the people most affected by it. “I know these are complex and often deeply emotional topics,” she said. .Marx said on October 9 the Alberta UCP is transphobic for letting MLA Jennifer Johnson (Lacombe-Ponoka) into caucus. .Calgary drag queen says Alberta UCP transphobic for welcoming in Jennifer Johnson .She predicted the UCP will not stop with the current gender identity policies. “We need our allies to rally with us!” she said.