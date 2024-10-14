Calgary drag queen says Alberta UCP transphobic for welcoming in Jennifer Johnson

Calgary drag queen Karla Marx said the Alberta United Conservative Party is transphobic for letting MLA Jennifer Johnson (Lacombe-Ponoka) into caucus. Marx predicted the Alberta UCP will not stop with the current gender identity policies. “We need our allies to rally with us!” tweeted Marx. “Nov. 2 in Calgary and Edmonton.”.Alberta UCP MLAs voted in an internal ballot on Wednesday to bring Johnson into caucus. .UPDATED: Alberta UCP welcomes Jennifer Johnson into caucus.Before the vote, the Alberta UCP said Johnson addressed the caucus directly, highlighting the work she has done in her community and the personal growth and understanding she has gained by engaging with sexual minorities. “Over the past 17 months, MLA Johnson has done a very good job as a local MLA,” said Alberta Chief Government Whip Shane Getson.Marx followed up by saying the Alberta UCP should leave transgender people alone. “An important reminder for the UCP,” she said. She included a graphic with the Alberta flag that had the caption “Harassing trans people won’t fix Alberta.”.Marx’s real persona Victoria Bucholtz made a spectacle at a public meeting she was in with Johnson on September 16 after she refused to recognize transgender women as women..Calgary trans activist demands Independent MLA say trans women are women .Johnson, who attended the meeting to mend ties with the sexual minority community after she was barred from the Alberta UCP caucus for comparing transgender children in schools to feces, was accused of paying lip service to the issue after Bucholtz said she needed to know where she stands on various issues, particularly transgender rights. “Will you state on the record right now trans women are women?” said Bucholtz.