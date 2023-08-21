Calgary fire department headed to Yellowknife

The team included eight firefighters, two captains, two district chiefs and an apparatus technician.

 City of Calgary

Firefighters from Calgary are headed north to help protect the City of Yellowknife from wildfires.

"At the request of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) deployed four apparatus; including two type one engines, a district chief vehicle and a mechanical support vehicle, on flatbeds to Yellowknife on Sunday," the City of Calgary said in a news release.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

