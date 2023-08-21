Firefighters from Calgary are headed north to help protect the City of Yellowknife from wildfires.
"At the request of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) deployed four apparatus; including two type one engines, a district chief vehicle and a mechanical support vehicle, on flatbeds to Yellowknife on Sunday," the City of Calgary said in a news release.
On Monday morning, 13 members of the Calgary Fire Department were deployed to Yellowknife by charter.
The team included eight firefighters, two captains, two district chiefs and an apparatus technician.
The city said the team will be tasked with urban/structural firefighting duties while deployed.
As of Monday, 2,449 evacuees have registered in Calgary. This includes 288 seniors or elders (age 65 plus), 521 children (under 18) and 85 pets.
At present, the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) said it has provided 1,153 hotel rooms for evacuees at 37 hotels, however, this number is quickly evolving as evacuees continue to arrive at the reception centre via vehicle.
The city said on Monday it has the capacity to help as many as 5,000 people find shelter and additional support as the firefight in the north continues.
The city said all evacuees are encouraged to register at the Westin Calgary Airport Hotel at 671 Aero Drive NE between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in order to access accommodations and other supports, such as transit passes.
"The reception centre located at the Calgary International Airport is now closed, as no further evacuees are expected to arrive by air. If additional flights are scheduled, we may reopen the centre, as required," the City of Calgary said.
"As the circumstance develops, support and accommodation will continue to be made available for evacuees through the end of the month, and evaluated as needed in an ongoing capacity."
