Calgary had some of the worst air quality in North America — and indeed, the world — on Tuesday as smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta prompted provincial, federal, and even municipal governments to issue special air quality statements.
According the World Air Quality Index which monitors real-time conditions around the the globe, downtown Calgary hit a ranking of 539 (although it was down to 477 in the afternoon) which it considers “hazardous”, meaning “EVERYONE may experience serious health effects.”
By contrast, Grande Prairie was ranked 318. The next worst in North America was Coahuila, Mexico at 400.
That wasn’t the worst: Kazakhstan measured 2,380 on the scale; Kano, Nigeria was 2,375; Delhi, India came in at 800. Beijing — which is notorious for airborne pollution was a relatively healthy 80, which is considered “moderate.”
Back home, wind currents were carrying the smoke as far as Washington DC, Cincinnati OH and Charlotte, NC.
No surprise, special air quality statements were in effect in Calgary and much of the province.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) ranked Calgary, Airdrie and Grande Prairie a 10+ and advised the general population to “reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.”
People with lung and heart conditions were advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and children and the elderly were advised to stay indoors.
In its own report, the Alberta government added High River, Caroline, Beaverlodge and the Fort McMurray area to the list of communities expected to hit 10 or higher.
That in turn prompted the City of Calgary Fire Department on Tuesday morning to issue a fire advisory advising residents to use extra caution and avoid the use of open flames, fire pits and campfires wherever possible.
That’s not the same as an outright fire ban, which covers most of the rest of the province with the exception of the extreme south near Taber.
The good news is that the winds are expected to shift overnight, gradually diminishing smoke concentrations. Calgary is expected to be a relatively healthy ‘3’ by morning.
According to ECCC, smog contributes to thousands of premature deaths, increased hospital and doctor visits, and hundreds of thousands of lost work days and contributes to 8% of all deaths in Canada every year.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(1) comment
But I thought Notley, Singh and Trudeau knew everything about climate change and had the power of God to fix everything.
Why can't the green army fix arson?
