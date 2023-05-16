Calgary smoke advisory

The view from the Western Standard offices Tuesday morning. 

 Shaun Polczer

Calgary had some of the worst air quality in North America — and indeed, the world — on Tuesday as smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta prompted provincial, federal, and even municipal governments to issue special air quality statements.

According the World Air Quality Index which monitors real-time conditions around the the globe, downtown Calgary hit a ranking of 539 (although it was down to 477 in the afternoon) which it considers “hazardous”, meaning “EVERYONE may experience serious health effects.”

Calgary air quality

Calgary’s air quality was some of the worst in the globe Tuesday.
Smoke map Tuesday May 16/23

Smoke from Alberta’s wildfires reached as far as the US Eastern Seaboard on Tuesday.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

guest50
guest50

But I thought Notley, Singh and Trudeau knew everything about climate change and had the power of God to fix everything.

Why can't the green army fix arson?

