Calgary hosts ‘Disneyland’ of oil shows at Stampede grounds

It's been dubbed the 'Disneyland' of oil.More than 30,000 attendees from around the world will converge on Calgary this week at the Stampede Grounds for the Global Energy Show, in what will prove to be the first big bash of the summer and the first in the new BMO pavilion.Meeting increasing global energy demand, providing clean, affordable and accessible energy, investments in new projects and technologies, changing global energy policy, energy security, game changing technology and innovation are key topics for this year's convention.It's one of the biggest oil conferences in North America, and indeed, the world.."No single source of energy can meet increasing global energy demand, and the Global Energy Show Canada is where Canadians can meet the world over three-days, all under one roof, and demonstrate their vision and leadership to meet global challenges with real-world solutions,"Nick Samain, senior VP for DMG Events.Concurrent with the trade show, which will feature more than 500 indoor and outdoor exhibitors, the event will also feature a pair of technical conferences as well as the ISA Calgary — instrumentation, systems and automation — annual exhibition.The Strategic Conference will provide insight into global geopolitics and energy policy outlook, Canadian innovation and technology investment opportunities, challenges of decarbonizing while protecting the economy and jobs, scaling energy exports, energy investment outlook and new project announcements. The Technical Conference will dive deep into the complex technical issues that face the energy industry today with critical, industry-leading knowledge from top executives and industry influencers.Although the gathering has traditionally been a focus of the oil and gas industry in Canada, and specifically Calgary, this year's proceedings are being expanded to include emerging energy sources such as hydrogen, wind, solar, petrochemicals and carbon capture..Confirmed speakers include Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Energy Minister Brian Jean, Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz as well as Saskatchewan Energy Minister Jim Reiter. Ekperikpe Ekpo, OPEC member Nigeria's Minister of State Petroleum Resources will also be speaking.The Western Standard will be in attendance providing live coverage. Exhibition hours are Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12 from 10 am-5 pm, and Thursday, June 13 from 10 am-4 pm.