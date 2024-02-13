Calgary housing starts hit a new record as in-migration surges

Calgary’s housing crisis seems a little less pronounced after the city announced a record number of new homes in 2023.According to city data, a record 16,505 residential building permits were issued last year resulting in 15,393 new homes being started, up 11% over 2022. Similarly, new multi-family homes construction increased by 49% and secondary suites increased by 43%, “demonstrating a response to the changing household needs of Calgarians,” the city said in a news release.The number of new homes started was an all-time record, while the number of permits was the highest in 10 years. It also led to the highest residential construction value of $4.31 billion for issued building permits over the same time period..“Calgary needs more homes. Already one in five households can’t afford their housing,” Tim Ward, Manager of Housing Solutions.It comes after Calgary city council in September 2023 approved the so-called ‘Home is Here’ strategy to increase building density and streamline approvals.“Calgary needs more homes. Already one in five households can’t afford their housing,” says Tim Ward, manager of Housing Solutions. “The numbers from 2023 show how much work the development industry is doing in Calgary to get homes built and we look forward to taking action in 2024 to continue that momentum.”It also comes as the city’s population continues to soar. According to city numbers, 65 people per day are moving to Calgary to take advantage of factors such as lower mortgage payments and taxes, higher employment and an overall higher standard of living..Alberta is now growing faster than any province has since records began, Statistics Canada reports. Alberta has registered interprovincial migration gains of 10,000 or more for five consecutive quarters for the first time since comparable data were made available in 1971..The city expects to welcome another 110,000 new Calgarians over the next four years as part of a broader exodus from other regions of the country. According to the latest figures from Statistics Canada, Alberta's population increased by 194,000 people from October 2022 to October 2023, up 4.3% from October 2021 and the highest spike since 1980.Alberta is now growing faster than any province has since records began, Statistics Canada reports. Alberta has registered interprovincial migration gains of 10,000 or more for five consecutive quarters for the first time since comparable data were made available in 1971.In comparison, Canada’s growth rate was 1.07%. Among the four largest provinces, Ontario had the next fastest quarterly growth at 1.24%, with BC and Quebec coming in at 1.13% and 0.83%, respectively.Alberta welcomed 11,881 immigrants in the third quarter, representing 11% of national arrivals. The share of national arrivals was similar to the same period last year (10.3%).