black cat
Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) is offering a 15% discount on adoption fees for black cats throughout April to help find furry friends a new home.

Often overlooked by perspective owners, black cats account for 28 of the shelter’s 55 kittens.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

