The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) is offering a 15% discount on adoption fees for black cats throughout April to help find furry friends a new home.
Often overlooked by perspective owners, black cats account for 28 of the shelter’s 55 kittens.
“Currently, 28 out of the 55 cats in our shelter are black, and we can't seem to find them homes,” said CHS.
“For the rest of April, adoption fees on black cats will be 15% off in hopes that we can find as many loving homes as we can for these cuties.”
Zero, Muja, Handsome, and Shiro are just some of the felines currently housed by the shelter at 110 Ave SE.
Superstitiously, black cats represent bad luck or evil omens which has had a historical impact on adoption rates across the Western hemisphere.
In 2014, the British-based Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported around 70% of abandoned cats in its care were black, hinting black cats were deemed “unphotogenic” by the public.
Furthermore, a 2020 study published in the National Library of Medicine found black cats were the least likely to be adopted at a Kentucky homing shelter with only 10% adopted, despite outnumbering fellow felines with different coat colours.
“Despite being just as lovable and deserving of a good home, black cats are often over looked,” said the CHS.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(1) comment
Slow day in the newsroom?
