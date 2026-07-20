Alberta

Calgary international students protest after IRCC rejects post-graduation work permits

Hundreds of international students are protesting after their Post-Graduation Work Permit applications were rejected.
Hundreds of international students are protesting after their Post-Graduation Work Permit applications were rejected.X
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International Students
IRCC
PGWPs
Portage College
Mukul Rana
Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney
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