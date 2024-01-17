Calgary killer had litany of court appearances for charges against victim

The Calgary man who killed Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides’ sister was facing several serious charges, including failure to comply with release conditions, according to court documents obtained by the Western Standard. Kerry Girling, 42, had faced months of court appearances ranging from serious criminal charges to breaching his release conditions by contacting his ex-wife and their three children, according to court documents.When he appeared in court in September, he was put on another release order without conditions and paid $500 in bail. The case was adjourned until a later date.CPS officer Kristine Vye said Kerry was charged with another failure to comply with release conditions charge in November. When this charge went to court for a bail hearing, he was placed on a release order with conditions and paid $400 in bail. The case was adjourned until a later date, after only a few minutes. Girling worked as an author, motivational speaker, and producer prior to his death. He had about 20 years of experience delivering motivational speeches. More than one million people in 500 communities experienced his motivational presentation the Motivate Experience. He said he was a journey to encourage youth to stop bullying by making the right choices. He was a personal coach to hundreds of parents, business executives, and adults struggling with moving forward with their lives.He was supposed to appear in court again on December 20 and warrants for his arrest were outstanding when he killed his ex-wife Tuesday.READ MORE: UPDATED: Woman stabbed to death outside southwest elementary school in Calgary, killer deadCPS was called to John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park around 7:30 a.m. where Girling's ex-wife was found suffering stab wounds.Officers tried in vain to help her, but she was declared dead at the time.READ MORE: Minister's sister killed in tragic Calgary stabbing