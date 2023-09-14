Homicide suspect Joseph Chlala

Homicide suspect Joseph Chlala.

 EPS File Photo

A Calgary convicted killer on the lam after pleading guilty to a shooting death, is now wanted for a murder in Edmonton.

Joseph Chlala was scheduled to be sentenced for manslaughter in Calgary in March, but disappeared about 9:40 a.m. after taking off his ankle tracking bracelet.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

He has a manbun so he must be "innocent" in Trudeau's kangaroo comedy court system.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

lol👍

Report Add Reply
grandview.67
grandview.67

He has access to guns. What say you, Trudeau?

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau’s Canada

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.