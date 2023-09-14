Navos was shot dead July 14, 2020 while he sat in his parked vehicle near the intersection of Legacy Parade and Legacy Lane SE.
Chlala — who accepted a reduced charge from murder in January — had flown in from Ottawa for the sentencing with his family on March 15, 2023, having been granted $100,000 bail thanks to money from his grandparents. The prosecution is now entitled to request a forfeiture of the entire amount.
Now, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man sought in relation to a homicide that occurred in Edmonton in June.
On June 12, around 6:30 p.m., police were called to reports of an injured male in an alley in the area of Allard Boulevard SW and Arthurs Crescent SW.
When police arrived, a deceased 21-year-old male was located.
"An autopsy completed by the Edmonton Medical Examiner on Wednesday, June 14, determined that Osama Ali, 21, died of gunshot wounds. The manner of death was deemed a homicide," EPS said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, police requested a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in relation to the murder of Ali.
“We are releasing images of Chlala in an attempt to locate him in relation to the murder of Mr. Osama Ali,” Homicide Acting Staff Sergeant Jared Buhler said.
“While he could be anywhere, we understand he has connections in Edmonton, Calgary and Ottawa so we’re asking citizens to keep a mindful eye out for him. We believe Chlala has access to weapons, so citizens are reminded not to approach him if seen, but to contact police immediately.”
Chlala is described as being 5-ft. 5-ins., with a heavy build, with brown hair and green eyes.
Homicide investigators said they believe Chlala and Ali were known to one another.
Anyone who has information about Joseph Chlala’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
