LEIGHTION GREY

Leighton Grey, QC. Image courtesy gwsllp.ca

Lawyer Leighton Grey, of Grey Wowk Spencer LLP, said on Tuesday he thinks lawsuits will be brought against the Alberta government after the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta’s decision to invalidate the public health orders of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), in Ingram v. Alberta.

"What will be most interesting is to see how the premier deals with several high-ranking people in the Kenney government who participated in the creation of these illegal orders but who remain in her Cabinet and her caucus," Grey told the Western Standard on Tuesday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

When CV19 was first manufactured and distributed to the world I spent a few months trying to accommodate the AHS directives and mandates. But by June or July 2020 I was becoming unsettled by the red flags I was seeing. I started to take notes, links and etc to keep my thinking organized.

Long before the Vaxx rollout was perpetrated on an unsuspecting Alberta populace I had progressed from there to suspicious, and finally to taking a very hard stand against ever going near the vaxx once it was inflicted on our citizens in early 2021.

Why was the AHS not trying to save anyone before the vax rollout? There were many anecdotal evidences that HCQ, zinc, Vitamin D, and eventually Ivermectin were seeing very good results. But doctors who tried these to save their patients were decertified, banned, censored. Many people died because the AHS attacked doctors who even suggested the efficacy of these products, long before the vaxx was available.

So much information and advice was already proving false. In August of 2022 the Alberta Hell Service sent out a flyer that was a compendium of absolutely false information. "Get vaccinated so we can all get back to normal". Virtually every statement in that flyer was misinformation, criminally bad advice and long since proven false "facts".

"All vaccinations are researched until proven safe". - False.

"All approved vaccines are safe, effective and prevent serious illness". - Not even close. False.

"Even the young and healthy should get vaccinated". - Totally False.

"If you've had Covid-19, you should still get vaccinated". - Criminally bad advice.

And Hinshaw continued through the entire time, misinforming, mandating despite contraventions of our rights and freedoms. Her entire term was a drive to subjugate us and disseminate a provably false narrative.

guest50
guest50

What strikes me is that the CMOH (Chief Medical Officer of Health) could offer NO medical/research information to back up her recommendations to the Provincial Cabinet.

The next logical question is....., why did she recommend vaccinations for all? What was her recomendation based on? What documented/ reviewed/ scrutinized medical science actually supported her conclusions?

Having taken at least some effort to review the research before the vaccine roll-outs, I think a jail sentence is in order. And lets not forget the TV doctor Mr J. Vipond in our thoughts.

holeksa
holeksa

Yes @guest50! The health orders had Hinshaw signature on it. How someone is the "top expert" signs off takes no liability.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

May be wishful thinking but I'd like to see these politicians do jail time.

PersonOne
PersonOne

This needs to be pursued to the end. We must keep momentum on this one. First sensible news I have heard regarding the abuse of Albertans rights. Looking forward to future positive outcomes.

Mila
Mila

Grey is absolutely right: "'More importantly, this case is a call to action for the premier to introduce statutory changes to prevent this from ever happening again.'

The Alberta court struck down these lockdown measures because they were effectively issued by Cabinet rather than by the CMOH. [...] 'WWII was not won in a single battle. Normandy did not end the war, but it was a huge victory. The challenge now is to continue fighting until the ultimate victory is won, i.e. restoration of the Rule of Law in Canada.'" We need statutory changes to The Public Health Act. Otherwise we may be in a position where the CMOH locks us down again (and next time they will not make the same mistake and the mandate will come from the CMOH and not Cabinet).

