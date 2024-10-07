Calgary lawyer to run for mayor in 2025 election

Osler, Hoskin, & Harcourt LLP Calgary managing partner Brian Thiessen has been revealed as a candidate in the 2025 mayoral election on an event invitation that was not private on his website. Alberta Institute President Peter McCaffrey welcomed Thiessen to the Calgary mayoral race. “You can stop pretending that Calgary Act Now is just a ‘platform for conversations’ now,” tweeted McCaffrey on Sunday..Calgary Act Now executive Sabrina Grover said resident Bev Longstaff and it are delighted to invite people to a pre-cocktail dinner and conversation reception with Thiessen. “Join us on August 28, 2024 in Bev’s home for an intimate gathering with like-minded civic leaders,” said Grover. “We look forward to hearing your thoughts on the opportunities and challenges for our city.” To make the event productive, Grover called for people to bring their questions and ideas. Calgary Act Now is an advocacy group focused on holding conversations, proposing solutions, and advocating for change in the city on issues such as providing Calgarians with a diversity of housing options to meet their needs, restoring confidence in their municipal services, prioritizing public and community safety, and delivering efficient, reliable transportation solutions. Thiessen works as the Calgary managing partner at Osler, Hoskin, & Harcourt LLP’s office in the city, focusing on the managerial side of employment and labour issues. Throughout his career, he has prioritized finding solutions based on common ground and mutual respect. His community work includes serving as chair of the Calgary Police Commission and on the boards of the Calgary Police Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Southern Alberta. He has contributed hundreds of volunteer hours towards improving Calgary. He has lived in it for more than 30 years with his wife and their two children. For anyone who is unaware, McCaffrey said Thiessen’s campaign is being run by Decide Campaigns President Stephen Carter, who ran Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s campaign last time. “And the two other people mentioned on the invite are both former federal Liberal candidates,” said McCaffrey. “Let's not let Liberals pretend to be Conservatives again, Calgary.”Carter had been paid out more than $104,000 in a severance package after being removed from his position as Gondek’s chief of staff in 2022. .‘Chief of Stiff’ Carter walks away with $104,000 after less than 100 days as Gondek staffer.That was $1,000 per day for Carter’s work, which was criticized by Calgary city councillors in his less than 100-day reign.The Western Standard had learned several Calgary city councillors filed complaints about him before he was fired. Thiessen and Carter could not be reached for comment in time for publication.