Calgary Liberal MP calls on Alberta federalists to use their voices in defence of Canada

EDMONTON — Liberal MP Corey Hogan addressed Albertans on Thursday, calling on federalists not to let their voices be drowned out by independence advocates and emphasizing that the independence movement is not going to disappear. "In the last week, we've seen signatures submitted, data, leaked court decisions rendered, and much more than that, unfortunately, it forces us to accept there's a very live conversation underway about the future of our province and our country," said Hogan, the MP for Calgary Confederation. "It's a conversation a lot of people would like to avoid. I would like to avoid it because the conversation itself is dangerous to our province, tears at our social fabric. It scares capital and damages the economy. But the conversation is here, and more dangerous than the conversation is if the pro-separatist side is the only one active in the conversation." .Hogan delivered his mini speech in an X video, saying Albertans will interact with independence advocates who have forgotten the greatness of Canada, and that the worst thing federalists can do is allow more to forget. "For most of us, the pull of Canada is reflexive; it makes its case daily," Hogan said. "But civilization, it's said, is a thin layer of remembered arguments, and the risk for any proposition that is universally accepted is that people stop rehearsing their reasons for it, which leaves society vulnerable when the claim is challenged."According to Hogan, some of Canada's benefits include its wealth in energy, agriculture, minerals, technology, talent, and democratic stability. "If you want an economic argument, Canada gives Alberta access to one of the most valuable things any society can possess," Hogan said. "A large, stable, rules-based economic union, no internal borders, checkpoints, no customs houses, no currency risk, no uncertainty over citizenship, pensions, banking systems, supply chains or trade relationships.""And we're a country that has a trade agreement with every other G7 nation, something no other G7 nation can say, and something that exists because of a reputation we hold internationally, of which Canadians are rightly proud." .Hogan said Canada consistently ranks high in global reputation and is known for standing united."We celebrate together," Hogan said. "The golden goal, Jeremy Hansen orbiting the moon. We mourn together. Terry Fox falling short on his run, the shooting in Tumbler Ridge.""Canadians, including Albertans, have died under our flag, defending our values across the globe because Canadians show up. We're one people with a shared story that goes back centuries and is ever-growing."He questioned why individuals would want to give up all the benefits of living in Canada and become a smaller, insular, landlocked country, surrounded by a nation they recently divorced. "There are many arguments for separation you are going to hear put forward," Hogan said. "Many, frankly, are absurd, such as the idea that it would be easier, somehow, to get a pipeline to the coast if the coast were not ours. Encourage critical thinking and be critical yourself."Both Prime Minister Mark Carney and Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poliever call themselves Albertans, and Hogan believes they give Alberta an opportunity to feel heard in Ottawa after years of neglection..Some Albertans view an independence vote as an opportunity for Alberta to show defiance towards Ottawa, similar to what was done in Quebec in 1980 and 1995. Meanwhile, former UCP MLA and Health Minister Tyler Shandro said a fundamental difference between Alberta's proposed referendum and Quebec's is that the people of Quebec elected a political party that campaigned on it. "Separatists also love to quote the Quebec Secession Reference: 'The democratic principle identified above would demand that considerable weight be given to a clear expression by the people of Quebec of their will to secede from Canada…'" wrote Shandro in an X post on Thursday. "They’ve never answered how a referendum, which will end up with about 30% turnout, will be 'a clear expression' of anything. And with no government party with a mandate to negotiate separation, how do separatists even think this should be given any weight, let alone 'considerable' weight.".Hogan said even if the referendum is solely about sending a message, it is not worth the price. "First, the Bank of Montreal is headquartered in Toronto for a reason," Hogan said. "This is a dangerous game. Second, don't bet or bluff with something you can't afford to lose."Hogan said the time leading up to the October referendum will not be easy, and will require many hard conversations that he wishes did not need to happen, but they do. "Let's make sure we face it with the best of Canadian attributes, positivity, thoughtfulness, compassion, but toughness, clear-eyed. Get involved. Show up. The World bends to the will of those who show up. Those who would take this country apart know that. Let's show them we know it too.