Calgary Liberal MP hires Stephen Carter to work as senior communications advisor

Decide Campaigns President Stephen Carter has branched out into Canadian politics. Liberal MP George Chahal (Calgary Skyview, AB) has brought on Carter to work as a senior communications advisor. “I bet he signed up for a huge severance package as usual,” tweeted Western Standard columnist and show host Cory Morgan. .The Canadian government said Carter was working as a senior communications advisor for the House of Commons. The cellphone number he could be reached at connects to Chahal’s constituency office. Carter said he was helping out Chahal with communications. “This is what I do, and I tend to try to get paid for it,” he said. “I have known George and his brother Raj for 25 years.” He confirmed the position was on a part-time basis. However, he declined to state how much he was being paid for it. Opposition parties accused former Alberta premier Alison Redford of rewarding Carter and wasting taxpayer dollars in 2013 after information came out about the $130,000 severance he obtained upon being let go as her chief of staff. A Global Television reporter shared his severance package online after obtaining it through a Freedom of Information request. The FOI request confirmed the $130,000 severance, although he had said the amount when the controversy commenced. .Carter had been paid $104,000 in severance when he was removed as Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s chief of staff in 2022. READ MORE: ‘Chief of Stiff’ Carter walks away with $104,000 after less than 100 days as Gondek stafferThat worked out to $1,000 per day for his work, which was criticized by Calgary city councillors in his less than 100-day reign.The Western Standard learned several Calgary city councillors filed complaints about him before he was fired. George could not be reached for comment in time for publication.