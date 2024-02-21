Calgary man pleads guilty to bylaw charges in woman’s dog mauling death

A Calgary resident whose three dogs got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has agreed to have one of them euthanized and pleaded guilty to two of the 12 bylaw charges. CTV News Calgary reported Wednesday Calgary resident Dennis Bagaric admitted guilt to one count of animal attack to a person causing severe injury and one count of animals running at large in relation to the death of resident Betty Ann Williams. The other charges under the responsible pet ownership bylaw were withdrawn, and all charges against his partner Talyn Calkins have been removed..In 2022, Bagaric’s American Staffordshire Breed dogs — Bossii, Cinnamon, and Smoki — were in the backyard of his property on 21 Avenue NW when they broke free of the fenced, gated backyard into the alley where Williams was gardening.Bossii, Cinnamon, and Smoki were unleashed and not under his control when they broke free. Smoki caused severe injuries to Williams. As a result, Bagaric agreed to sign off on Smoki’s euthanasia, which took place right after the court proceedings at the City of Calgary Animal Services Shelter. Crown attorney Benedict Leung sought a maximum $15,000 fine and a prohibition against him from owning animals for 10 to 15 years. “As you can imagine, this is as serious of an incident that could have ever happened and so the fines and the term of probation have to reflect the severity of the incident,” said Leung. “We can't lose sight of how tragic this was, someone lost their life and it's not something the city relishes, but it's important that certainly a voice is given to the victim in this case.”Leung argued the dogs were involved in the attack, pointing to evidence of blood found on Williams' chest area and their muzzles. In this case, he said the best evidence “was only transitory, so it’s largely circumstantial to show whether it was one or three dogs who were involved.” “But certainly, the evidence did show that there was blood found on all three dogs, so that's strong circumstantial evidence in our opinion, that should lead to finding that all three dogs were involved.”Meanwhile, his defence lawyer Rabie Ahmed said he had no issues with the maximum fine, but he disagreed with the prohibition on pet ownership. Ahmed added animal prohibition “would definitely not be appropriate in these circumstances; we think the higher fines of which we agreed to be imposed upon Mr. Bagaric is indicative of him taking responsibility for those actions.” “But we don't want to disentangle individuals from owning animals if according to our position, they've done everything that they can, which is our position that the other two dogs did nothing wrong, shouldn't be euthanized, and should be returned to them,” said Ahmed. When Bagaric was given instructions to have Smoki euthanized, he became emotional. Despite the incident occurring more than one-and-a-half years ago and vowing on social media to fight for their return, he maintained it was always his intent to have Smoki euthanized.“My client was very clear from the beginning that Smoki was responsible for the attack,” said Ahmed. “He is taking responsibility for that by indicating that Smoki may be a danger and the appropriate thing would be for Smoki to be euthanized.”The court was adjourned on Wednesday. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled on Thursday, which will likely happen in May or June. Bagaric and Calkins were charged under the responsible pet ownership bylaw over the fatal dog attack on Williams in 2022. READ MORE: Two Calgary residents facing bylaw charges in dog mauling death“The City of Calgary sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of the victim, Mrs. Williams, and we thank everyone who responded to this incident, assisted the victim, and cooperated with the investigation,” said Calgary Chief Bylaw Officer Ryan Pleckaitis. They were charged with three counts of animal attack on a person causing severe injury, three counts of animal attack to a person, three counts of animal bite to a person, and three counts of animal running at large. The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in 2022 it would not be laying charges for criminal negligence causing death against Bagaric and Calkins after their dogs attacked and killed Williams. READ MORE: No criminal charges to be laid in Calgary dog mauling death“As tragic as this incident is for those who knew the victim as well as the community, laying criminal charges require that elements specified within the Criminal Code of Canada have been met,” said CPS Staff Sgt. Travis Baker. “During our investigation, we found the owners of the dogs took reasonable precautions in securing the animals within their property by using a locked gate.”