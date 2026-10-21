Alberta

Calgary man removes over 1,000 pounds of garbage from Soldiers’ Memorial ahead of Remembrance Day

Matthew Thomas Edwards spent five days cleaning up the area surrounding the Calgary Soldiers’ Memorial ahead of Remembrance Day.
Matthew Thomas Edwards spent five days cleaning up the area surrounding the Calgary Soldiers’ Memorial ahead of Remembrance Day.Matthew Thomas Edwards/Reddit
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Canadas Military
Rememberance Day
Matthew Thomas Edwards
Calgary Soldiers' Memorial
Poppy Plaza
Veterans Walkway
Memorial Drive Calgary
Soldiers' Memorial cleanup
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