Calgary man wanted on warrant after failing to attend court

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is looking for the public's help to locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after not appearing in court over charges of sexual abuse of a child. Calgary resident Steeve Blanchette-Rochefort, 39, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to attend court while on a release order, according to a Tuesday press release. CPS said this warrant is over previous charges that include sexual assault, sexual interference with a child under 16, and invitation to sexual touching with a child under 16. Blanchette-Rochefort is described as six-ft. one-in. tall, about 160-lbs with a slim build, brown curly hair and blue eyes. He might be clean shaven or have a beard. He speaks with a French accent and has impaired hearing in one ear. Other notable features include tattoos on his forearms and a missing portion of his middle finger on his right hand. Anyone with information about Blanchette-Rochefort's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.