Calgary motorists face biggest jump in Canadian gas prices as temps plunge

As if to add insult to injury, Calgary motorists are facing steep increases in pump prices even as the mercury continues to plunge.According to website GasWizard.com motorists who braved the morning commute — assuming their cars started — faced increases of up to eight cents a litre on Thursday morning to an average of $1.23 per litre of regular at most stations and as high as $1.30.It comes as CowTown temperatures continue falling, to a bone chilling -35C by Friday evening..That said, there are still some deals to be had if motorists are prepared to bundle up and do a little driving. That’s because the Costco on the Tsuut’ina reserve off Stoney Trail was posted at $1.09 as of Thursday morning, according to gasbuddy.com. Several other outlets, including Calgary Co-Op and Centex were still selling for $1.15 depending on location.By comparison, Edmonton’s average was about $1.07 and as low as $1.04 at the Nisku Costco. Those would have been less than a buck if not for the reimposition of the UCP’s fuel tax that tacked on a dime per litre as of New Years Day.Even though those are the steepest increases in the country, Albertans can still take cold comfort in the fact that they continue to pay some of the lowest pump prices in Canada.A litre of regular was going for $1.64 in Vancouver — which is actually down a penny — followed closely by Quebec City at $1.61.