Calgary municipal party to hold first convention on October 19

A Better Calgary (ABC) Party will be having its founding convention on October 19 from 1 to 5 pm MST at the Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association. ABC called for people to join it as it makes history. “A Better Calgary Party is coming to life, and you’re invited to be part of it,” said ABC in a statement.“At this founding convention, we’ll come together to ratify our bylaws and solidify our path forward.”To kick off the day, it said coffee will be served and productive conversations held as it finalizes its foundational documents. Once the formalities are completed, it confirmed it will celebrate with a networking reception featuring hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. Early bird tickets available until Thursday cost $25. Regular tickets available after Thursday cost $35. All people have to purchase their own tickets under their own name and email address to be eligible to vote. To vote at the convention, they have to become members. To buy memberships, people have to go to its website and pay $10. It said this is people’s final chance to secure a founding membership, which will be an opportunity to have their names forever recognized as having made history with it. ABC concluded by saying people can make this happen together. “This is our moment to build a better Calgary for everyone,” it said. The long awaited entry of municipal political parties to Calgary’s political scene became a reality in June..EXCLUSIVE: Calgary’s first municipal party to be unveiled Tuesday.ABC describes itself as a big tent, membership-driven organization and kicked off its unveiling with a series of events and membership drive. It all started with a formal unveiling event followed by a larger push at the Calgary Stampede.