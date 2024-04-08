Calgary museum to host Holocaust musical instruments exhibit

The National Music Centre (NMC) confirmed it has teamed up with the Calgary Jewish Federation (CJF) and the Jewish Community Foundation of Calgary to hold Violins of Hope at Studio Bell. Scheduled to run until June 16, Violins of Hope is a collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust. “Violins of Hope marks a significant milestone as the first internationally-themed music exhibition hosted by the National Music Centre,” said NMC President and CEO Andrew Mosker in a press release.“We are excited to host this moving exhibition that promotes hope and healing through music.”NMC said these instruments once belonged to Jewish victims of the Holocaust. It added they stand as enduring symbols, serving to educate and memorialize those affected by one of history’s darkest chapters through concerts, exhibitions and other commemorative projects. Originating from Tel-Aviv, it is owned and curated by Israeli violin maker Avshi Weinstein. The instruments were donated or purchased from survivors and descendants or recovered from remnants of ghettos and concentration camps.Travelling the world, it said it brings these instruments to many communities, inviting people to immerse themselves in their beautiful sound, delve into their historical significance and examine the tragedies from the Holocaust. It said the collection has been to Australia, Germany and various American cities. CJF Co-Chair, Holocaust and Human Rights: Remembrance and Education Marnie Bondar said Violins of Hope “shares the history and narratives surrounding the instruments once belonging to Jewish survivors of the Shoah.”“Each instrument stands as a monument to survivors and victims,” said Bondar. “We need to tell and preserve their stories to show the strength of the human spirit and the power of music to offer hope in the darkest of times.”It will offer immersive experiences — enriched by historical images and the poignant stories that accompany each instrument. Violins will be incorporated into additional programming that is national in scope. Along with other specialized educational programs hosted by it, an artist residency will take place in June with the opportunity to record music using instruments from the collection. A call for applications for the residency is now open, and interested artists can apply at studiobell.ca/artist-in-residence.Violins of Hope is the first of other internationally-themed exhibits coming to Studio Bell in the future. Through it and others, NMC said it wants to catalyze meaningful discourse, share diverse stories and offer inclusive educational experiences in an innovative, accessible format through the lens of music.Mosker concluded by saying bringing audiences together and fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of music “is central to NMC’s vision.”“As the first of many more international travelling exhibitions to come, we are excited to welcome other diverse voices in the future,” he said.