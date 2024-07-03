Calgary non-profit looks to raise the next generation of capitalist youth entrepreneurs

Sir Winston Churchill once said democracy — and capitalism — are the worst political and economic systems. Except for all the others.At a time when the virtues of free enterprise are under attack, one Calgary non-profit group is doing its part to instil the values of hard work, discipline and honesty into the next generation of youth.That’s because Mini Titans aims to fill a crucial gap by preparing today's youth to navigate the complexities of the free markets with confidence and integrity. By focusing on practical skills and real-world experiences, director Mike Mammel said the organization seeks to inspire a new generation of proactive and resilient leaders.Mini Titans will host two specialized summer camps aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial spirit among children, focussing on teaching skills such as gratitude, resilience, honesty, discipline and other vital aspects of business ownership..Participants will engage in hands-on activities designed to develop leadership abilities, negotiation skills, goal setting techniques, public speaking prowess, and financial management acumen.It all starts this Friday, July 5 with an open market at the Braeside Community Centre. The event is open to the public and will showcase a variety of youth-created products available for purchase. Visitors are encouraged to support young entrepreneurs by exploring and buying unique items directly from the creators.“Our program is not just about business; it's about instilling values like honesty, work ethic, discipline, gratitude and manners that will help bolster one’s ability to navigate everyday life. While we pride ourselves on the core values we want to empower our youth to embrace life’s challenges through conflict negotiation, leadership, goal setting and fostering a mentality that every problem creates an opportunity. But even though it aims to set kids up to succeed, Mini Titans acknowledges that even failure has a role to play in ensuring that success.“We celebrate failure as a stepping stone to growth and teach children to persevere towards their goals."For more information about Mini Titans, the upcoming marketplace event or the summer camps, visit www.MiniTitans.ca or contact Info@MiniTitans.ca. Alternatively, interested parties can get more details and witness the program in action at the marketplace, which runs from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Braeside Community Centre, located at 11024 Braeside Dr S.W., Calgary.