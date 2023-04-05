A Calgary nurse will be allowed to continue her career after unprofessional conduct allegations relating to public comments about the COVID-19 vaccine were dropped.
The nurse — whose name was not released over privacy concerns — publicly shared her experiences of administering vaccinations and concerns over high rates of vaccine-related injuries.
A complaint was submitted to the provincial nursing authority from a public health authority that the nurse had violated privacy policies regarding the vaccines.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms was contacted in mid-2022 following the complaint, which was lodged despite the nurse having administered and researched COVID-19 vaccinations.
The complaint also alleged she'd unlawfully breached the health authority’s privacy policy by disclosing instances where mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics had resulted in significant numbers of vaccination injuries, including serious injuries requiring multiple ambulances to be called to the vaccination clinic.
Her lawyer, Keith Pridgen, was ultimately able to resolve the matter without any admissions of wrongdoing or any restrictions on her license to practice.
“Canadian nurses deserve better than to be threatened with discipline for telling the truth to the public,” said Mr. Pridgen.
“Professional regulators must stop this nationwide inquisition against doctors and nurses who simply choose to uphold their ethical obligations to obtain meaningful informed consent.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(5) comments
"The complaint also alleged she'd unlawfully breached the health authority’s privacy policy by disclosing instances where mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics had resulted in significant numbers of vaccination injuries, including serious injuries requiring multiple ambulances to be called to the vaccination clinic."
She spoke the truth and was crucified for doing so. Give this nurse a medal. Hopefully, she's able to sue the @SS off those who persecuted her.
The nurse in question should have been awarded compensation for the persecution she suffered for telling the truth.
And what consequences will there be for medical professionals who continued to spout the 'safe and effective' narrative despite all of the evidence to the contrary?
guest50 [thumbup]
Thank you Kieth Pridgen and Nurse whoever-you-are. You are both heroes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.