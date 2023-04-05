Vaccine

A Calgary nurse will be allowed to continue her career after unprofessional conduct allegations relating to public comments about the COVID-19 vaccine were dropped.

The nurse — whose name was not released over privacy concerns — publicly shared her experiences of administering vaccinations and concerns over high rates of vaccine-related injuries.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Goose
Goose

"The complaint also alleged she'd unlawfully breached the health authority’s privacy policy by disclosing instances where mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics had resulted in significant numbers of vaccination injuries, including serious injuries requiring multiple ambulances to be called to the vaccination clinic."

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

She spoke the truth and was crucified for doing so. Give this nurse a medal. Hopefully, she's able to sue the @SS off those who persecuted her.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

The nurse in question should have been awarded compensation for the persecution she suffered for telling the truth.

And what consequences will there be for medical professionals who continued to spout the 'safe and effective' narrative despite all of the evidence to the contrary?

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

guest50 [thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Jim Mason
Jim Mason

Thank you Kieth Pridgen and Nurse whoever-you-are. You are both heroes.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.